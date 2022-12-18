Jalen Hurts runs for 3 TDs as Eagles edge Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Hurts tied a career high by running for three touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles outlasted the struggling Chicago Bears 25-20 on Sunday.

The Eagles (13-1), with the best record in the NFL, made just enough plays to come away with a tighter-than-anticipated win.

Chicago's Justin Fields rushed for 95 yards to reach exactly 1,000 on the season, joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson as the only quarterbacks to rush for 1,000 or more. He also set a franchise single-season rushing record for a QB. But the Bears (3-11) lost their seventh straight game — their worst skid since dropping eight in a row in 2002 to match a franchise record.

Hurts is also closing in on history as a rusher. He has 13 rushing touchdowns, one short of the NFL record for a QB, set by Cam Newton during his rookie year in 2011.

Hurts finished with 61 yards rushing and has 747 this season. He also threw for 315 yards, completing 22 of 37 passes with two interceptions.

The Eagles' do-it-all QB ran for a 22-yard touchdown in the closing minute of the first half and 1-yard TD early in the third quarter that made it 17-6. Hurts added another 1-yard score and ran in the 2-point conversion with 4:20 left in the game to put Philadelphia ahead 23-13. But the Bears weren't finished.

Fields — who hobbled to the sideline on the previous possession and briefly exited the game — hit a wide-open Byron Pringle for a 35-yard touchdown that pulled Chicago within five with 2:43 remaining.

But the Bears didn't get the ball back. After the 2-minute warning, Hurts connected with A.J. Brown for 12 yards on third-and-6, allowing Philly to run out the clock.

Brown caught nine passes for 181 yards. DeVonta Smith had five receptions for 126 yards.

Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and Javon Hargrave each had two sacks, helping the Eagles squeeze by after winning their previous two games by a combined 51 points.

Fields broke Bobby Douglass' previous franchise rushing record for a QB of 968 yards in a 14-game season in 1972. After passing for a season-high 254 yards two weeks earlier against Green Bay, Fields threw for 152 and two touchdowns.

David Montgomery ran for a touchdown for Chicago, which remained winless since a surprising victory at New England on Oct. 24.

INJURIES

Bears right guard Teven Jenkins was carted off the field with a neck injury on the opening drive. He was hurt blocking on a run by Montgomery. The 24-year-old Jenkins, a second-round pick by Chicago in the 2021 draft, stayed face down. The sideline emptied and players looked on in a semicircle as he was tended to by medical staff. ... WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion protocol) exited after a reception on the game's opening drive. ... LB Jack Sanborn (ankle) left after he was hurt making a tackle early in the third quarter. ... WR N'Keal Harry (back) missed the game after being listed as questionable.

UP NEXT

Eagles: Visit Dallas on Saturday.

Bears: Host Buffalo on Saturday.