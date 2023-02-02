Watch CBS News
Jalen Hurts, Brandon Graham to talk Super Bowl LVII preps

By Alyssa Adams

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Let's get down to business. The Eagles are getting ready to fly to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII -- and quarterback Jalen Hurts will take questions from the media Thursday afternoon. 

Other Eagles players including Brandon Graham will also speak to the media this afternoon. 

The player press conferences are expected to begin at 12:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • What: Eagles player press conferences
  • When: Thursday, Feb. 2
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia

First published on February 2, 2023 / 12:18 PM

