Burlington County honors NJ state detective on Memorial Day Weekend

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A New Jersey State Police detective found a Memorial Day Weekend crowd Friday morning at J. Harold Van Zant Elementary School. The students lined the streets chanting, "U-S-A, U-S-A!"

"We surprised a local hero," explained Dave Silver, President of Operation Yellow Ribbon.

"You know how much I just love being the center of attention," said New Jersey State Police Detective Jacob Schor.

Actually, he is not one who wants the spotlight. However, he was already awarded 2021 New Jersey State Police Officer of the Year for his work after a mass shooting in May of that year in Fairfield Township. On this Memorial Weekend, students just wanted to thank their hero. It was part of a lesson from Operation Yellow Ribbon.

"It starts at the top with the principal and the teachers and the staff and the parents and all of the custodians," Silver said. "It's just a great community. The school does a wonderful job."

Silver reminded families to observe Memorial Day every day.

"But this weekend, we're going to take time out to honor the fallen that served our country and didn't come home," he said.

Schor also remembered those who survived but still lost a lot.

"Who didn't come home or came home to a totally different world where they have to live a completely different life," Schor said.

As the community said thank you to veteran Schor, he had something to say to the community and his fellow officers.

"Thank you all very much.".

CBS News Philadelphia Journalist Kim Hudson contributed to this story.