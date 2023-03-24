Former Constitution HS star bound for Cornell makes Philly hoops history

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- High school basketball stars from Philadelphia have made the jump to schools like Duke, North Carolina and Kansas. But one is working on a different pick-and-roll.

A local high school basketball star who played at Constitution High School is headed to Cornell University. He also made history in the city.

Jacob Beccles is a force on and off the court. He has accepted a dream offer from Cornell, where he will play for the Big Red.

And to top it off he has a 4.0 GPA.

"I was like, 'Wow, this is crazy,' I was speechless," Beccles said.

"My mom, brothers, friends and family, they would all tell me I am good, but me, like, personally, I didn't think I was that good how they were seeing," he added.

Beccles went to Constitution in the city for four years, where he played ball and currently is continuing his studies at Lawrenceville Prep School in New Jersey until he makes his Ivy League School transition.

Philadelphia City Council also recognized him at a meeting for being the first basketball player from the Public League to receive admission to an Ivy League University in 40 years.

"He had a standing ovation and I was just like, 'Wow.' And they were like, 'You too. Stand up mom,' so they called me out," Beccles' mom said.

Beccles' mom says she has watched how hard he studied throughout his career and sat courtside at countless games.

She says she always knew he had it in him, is so proud, and knows he is just getting started.

While remaining extremely humble, Beccles says he can't wait to get to the Cornell campus.

"It gets me very anxious. I can't wait to try and compete to go to March Madness. I love the competition, it's just so crazy," Beccles said.

He has a little pep talk for other players and students out there in Philly.

"I know sometimes you will be empty or you will feel lost, but if you keep working it will definitely come," Beccles said.

"I just hope that other kids see this story and believe they can do it too," his mother said.

Beccles will study business and he told CBS News Philadelphia his signing day will be in May. It's something he's looking forward to.