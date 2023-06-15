"It means a lot": Montgomery County kicks off Juneteenth celebrations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Children helped raise the Juneteenth flag over the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Thursday ahead of Monday's Federal holiday.

The event paid tribute to June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas learned they were free. Families of diverse backgrounds were at the courthouse.

Several children won an art contest, including an unnamed child at the Montgomery County Youth Center. Conshohocken business owner Michael Brown said the ceremony means so much to him, especially in this community where Blacks are the minority.

"To be recognized as that in a place where we are such small numbers, it means a lot," Brown said.

He is a founding partner of Tricycle Café and Bicycle Shop. He said Black-owned businesses like his play a key role in helping boost the economy and giving neighbors a voice.

"If we are kind of able to set our foundation in the community, we are able to build with the community," Brown said.

Customer Chanea "Shay" Whittington also shared why celebrating this part of history is important.

"Wanting to be seen, wanting to be you know known, something that is for us to celebrate," Whittington said.

Brown planned a party for the Federal holiday on Monday, June 19.

Montgomery County has a full list of Juneteenth events planned for the weekend.