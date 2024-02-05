Vigil held at Philadelphia's Fairmount Park to remember Israeli hostages in war with Hamas

Local Jewish community in Philadelphia holds vigil to demand safe return of Israeli hostages

Local Jewish community in Philadelphia holds vigil to demand safe return of Israeli hostages

Local Jewish community in Philadelphia holds vigil to demand safe return of Israeli hostages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the Israel-Hamas War continues, efforts also continue to free more than 130 hostages.

On Sunday in Fairmount Park, members of the local Jewish community came in prayer and protest - demanding their safe return.

RELATED: House plans vote on standalone Israel aid bill next week, Speaker Johnson says

Red and yellow handmade poppies - a flower abundant in Israel - were planted to honor the more than 1,200 people killed on Oct. 7 along with the men, women and children still waiting to be free.

"These are people. This is not political. We have people here from all walks of Judaism - everybody came together today because we just need to be united," said Danielle Ofer, who organized the vigil.

Paul Leventhal came to pay his respects after spending four days volunteering to serve meals to those on the front lines.

RELATED: 100 days into the Israel-Hamas war, family of an Israeli hostage says "they forgot about us"

"I spent some time with the soldiers and they're an incredibly passionate group of kids that don't want to do this but feel they have to. It's very sad," he said.

For now, those hope to use their voices to remind the world the fight to bring everyone home is not over.

"We want to make sure people remember them and we don't let it go. We don't forget about it," Ofer said.