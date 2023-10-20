Hundreds of women gather for fundraiser in South Jersey to support Israel

CHERRY HILL N.J. (CBS) -- Local Jewish community groups are continuing to find ways to lend a hand to those in Israel.

As President Joe Biden vows support for Israel, we are seeing the support stretch to South Jersey.

The fundraiser was a way for the community to come together and do something for Israel. They put it all together quickly and the turnout was one that speaks for itself.

Hundreds of women gathered in the spirit of unity to support their brothers and sisters overseas.

They fulfilled the Mitzvah of baking Challah Thursday night at the in Chabad in Cherry Hill.

"Challah is a really traditional special bread for all of us it's something we eat every Friday night on Shabbat and there is a lot symbol to it," a woman said.

"We really want everyone to do the Mitzvah of Challah, which is a commandment in the Bible because we are here to strengthen our sisters and brothers in Israel," a woman said. "They are fighting militarily and we are fighting spiritually."

The women arrived in shifts throughout the day, collected their own ingredients in the center of the room and put a little muscle into mixing.

"For us we said, 'Can we pull this together in 36 hours?' And we are blown away by all of these women who want to come together to do good, to help and to pray," a woman said.

"The idea is that women can come in, come out and do something that's quick but still meaningful give money to support Israel, feel united and feel a part of a community and go home with some delicious Challah," a woman said.

"It's so heartwarming because I think a lot of us have felt lonely and helpless about what we can do and being together more than anything just shows how much the community needed that," said.

The community said they will continue to pray for peace and safety. They are grateful to see support from President Biden.

"The support of the president, America stands with Israel. For us to hear that is everything. It's number one in our hearts and minds every day," a woman said.

"We are with them in the battle together, they are in the front and we are the morale in the back," a woman said.

All of the money raised Thursday night will go straight to the soldiers and victims in Israel. They said every dollar helps and they raised about $10,000 in about three days.