Philadelphia athlete makes his way back to the U.S. while playing pro basketball for an Israeli team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the conflict in Israel continues, a pro athlete from Philly has now made it back to the U.S. after fleeing Israel.

After witnessing the devastating destruction in Israel, Jared Armstrong, an American who plays professional basketball for an Israeli team is now back in the States.

We caught up with him after his 15-hour-long journey from Tel Aviv to Los Angeles where he was finally able to see his family.

"It's a blessing because there are people still over there trying to get back to America," Armstrong said.

Armstrong was in southern Israel when the attacks began. He was able to get farther north, still, Armstrong feared for his well-being.

He huddled with neighbors and teammates for safety. CBS News Philadelphia spoke to him earlier this week, while he was still in Israel.

"This is like Israel's 9/11, so I just saw a lot of abandoned buildings that were burnt down, saw a lot of buildings that are on fire," Armstrong said.

Eventually, he made the decision to leave. He said it's an opportunity that not many others have.

"We have a travel agent through the league we play in," Armstrong said. "My job requires me to stay in shape, working on my game consistently and that just wasn't available to do just because of the safety matters."

Armstrong has been documenting his journey since the beginning of the conflict. From driving through ruined communities in Israel, to now in the U.S. where he's planning to return to Philly and continue his work holding basketball camps for kids, with the goal of improving Black and Jewish relations and speaking out on anti-Semitism.

"Our community needs joy right now," Armstrong said. "I think basketball and sports in general for the youth is a way for, number one for them to stay healthy, number two have fun and number three to continue to learn and embrace the community."

He said he's blessed for the chance to be surrounded by family but that his heart is still with all of those living in the midst of war.