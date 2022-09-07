Is U.S. Postal Service prepared to handle mail-in ballots? Hearing underway as concern grows
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- U.S. lawmakers are hearing from Philadelphians about problems with the postal service. The postal service's mail delivery performance has dropped and in the last three years robberies of mail carriers have more than tripled.
The lawmakers are concerned about whether the postal service is prepared to handle mail-in ballots during the upcoming election.
The field hearing is being held at Temple University.
They will hear from postal workers and investigators.
