Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant to open new location at Temple University's campus in Philadelphia

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is set to open a new location next to the Liacouras Center on Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia, the university announced on Wednesday.

According to Temple, Iron Hill signed a letter of intent to open the new location at the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. It will replace the former home of one of the university's bookstores, which have been consolidated into the Howard Gittis Student Center store until a new bookstore opens as a part of the renovations at Paley Hall in the fall.

"Over the last 28 years, Iron Hill Brewery has established a reputation as one of the premier eateries and breweries across the region. It is a brand that is synonymous with high quality, making this a tremendous addition to both Temple's campus and North Philadelphia," Temple University President John Fry said in a statement. "It is exciting to see a well-established, reputable organization like Iron Hill make such a strong investment in this community, and we are glad to have them as a partner. I suspect it won't be long until Iron Hill becomes a go-to spot before and after games and events at the Liacouras Center."

The project was approved by Temple's Board of Trustees during a meeting on Wednesday, according to the university.

Iron Hill is the latest real estate project to be added to the area. Last year, Bagels & Co. opened, Rally House opened a new store right next to campus and the Peabody will eventually open in the former home of the Draught Horse.

"This is an exciting opportunity for us to partner with a leading Philadelphia institution like Temple and introduce our award-winning beer and food to new audiences," Mark Edelson, the founder and VP of beer at Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, said in a statement. "We are looking forward to becoming a favorite spot for residents, students, faculty and fans to share a meal and enjoy our beer."

Iron Hill has 19 locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey and South Carolina. The location on North Broad will be the brewery's 12th location in Pennsylvania and third in Philadelphia.

"The opening of Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant will be the latest addition to an area of both campus and North Philadelphia that is already undergoing a transformation," Temple Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ken Kaiser said in a statement. "We have needed a place where the Temple and North Philadelphia communities as well as visitors and alumni can meet and congregate, and we will soon have two excellent options for that with both Iron Hill and The Peabody set to open on campus."