Irene Cara, Oscar-winning singer and actress known for "Fame" and "Flashdance," dies at 63

Irene Cara, known for singing the title tracks to "Fame" and "Flashdance," has died, her publicist announced on Saturday.

Cara, a New York native, was 63.

"It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," read the statement on Cara's Twitter page posted by her publicist, Judith A. Moose. "The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home."

The cause of death is unknown, Moose said, and funeral services are pending.

"She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films," Moose said.

Moose also encouraged fans to share memories of Cara.

"This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist," Moose said. "I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans."

Cara was nominated for a best actress Golden Globe for her performance in the 1980 musical "Fame" and later won for singing and co-writing the theme song to "Flashdance" in 1984. Cara is also a Grammy winner who performed in numerous live theater performances during her career.

Fans and celebrities reacted to Cara's death via social media on Saturday.

Singer Deborah Cox wrote, "Irene Cara is who inspired me growing up to be a "triple threat" ….that you could not only have hit records but I have a hit tv show and slay…..a bright light for the culture."