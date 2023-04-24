I-95 North in Philadelphia reopens after shooting; suspect sought
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate-95 North near Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia.
Traffic is back flowing on both sides of I-95 near the Columbus Boulevard exits after the northbound side was closed following reports of a shooting Monday afternoon.
Pennsylvania State Police say a driver called 911 to report another driver fired multiple shots at them, which led to gridlock traffic.
Police were directing all traffic off the interstate for a period of time, but the highway has since reopened.
PSP say just before 1:30 p.m. a driver called 911 saying a person on a motorcycle fired several rounds from a handgun into their car.
Chopper 3 captured a line of officers walking down I-95, looking for shell casings.
Officers were also seen looking around a gold minivan stopped on I-95.
State police are still looking for a black sport bike they said fled down I-95 north after the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact them.
