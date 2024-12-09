I-78 east in Pennsylvania closed after fatal crash involving 2 tractor-trailers

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, remain closed Monday morning after a fatal crash involving two tractor-trailers and a minivan.

The roadway is closed between Exit 60/309 South and Exit 67/ PA 412. The crash happened in Upper Saucon Township around 6:30 a.m.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened at mile marker 61.6 on I-78 east. Police didn't specify which vehicles the two victims were riding in but said four more people were injured and taken to the hospital.

The westbound lanes are open, but traffic remains backed up in that direction after police detoured drivers traveling east into those lanes. Traffic is also being detoured onto Route 309.

With this #crash on I-78 EB in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County, PA, we are seeing backups for WB traffic as police let EB drivers off in the WB lanes. #traffic @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/cGtBosHuEC — Kim Kelly Hudson (@kimhudsontv) December 9, 2024

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.