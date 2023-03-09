Philly explores plans to cap I-676, rejoin a split Chinatown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Vine Street Expressway cuts Philadelphia's Chinatown into two neighborhoods.

The highway has been a major source of contention for years, but now a new proposal is on the table to build "a cap" or bridge over I-676 where the highway runs through the city's Chinatown.

The city of Philadelphia announced plans to explore capping I-676 in a meeting Wednesday. The project would be called 'The Chinatown Stitch."

Proponents of the new project say it would help reconnect Chinatown, the area between Broad and 8th Streets and Race and Callowhill Streets.

"I was born and raised in Chinatown. I grew up here. I love this neighborhood with all its flaws," said John Chin, executive director of the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation.

One of the biggest flaws could be the highway that runs through Chinatown's two neighborhoods. Chin's mission now, he says, is to save his neighborhood from what he calls environmental injustice.

"There's a history of environmental injustice, where infrastructure projects are built in communities of color, and this is the case for Chinatown."

The Vine Street Expressway was completed in the early 1990s. Now the city and neighbors want to fix it. The city was recently awarded a $2 million grant for planning and engineering from the bipartisan infrastructure law. One possible fix is capping the highway and building green space at the street level.

"A public park, maybe? Something that's more inclusive to people's needs, not just their desires," said resident Nick Haynes.

"Having a park would be great idea. it would be similar to the problem we have on I-95 where the waterfront is cut off from Center City basically," said resident Carol Carofiglio.

Chin, viewing his childhood neighborhood from his office, said he wants the next generation to have more than just a highway to look at.

"Now, kids of the future have an opportunity to really experience and know what it's like to live in a neighborhood with quality amenities," Chin said.

A public working group meeting about the project will be held on April 26.