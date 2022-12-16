Insurance company Chubb adds 1,250 Philadelphia jobs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A company is bringing more than 1,000 jobs to Center City and establishing one of its largest offices in Philadelphia.

Insurance company Chubb announced millions of dollars in investment for one of the city's largest new building projects at 20th and Arch streets Friday.

"When the building is completed, we plan to add more than 1,250 positions to our Philadelphia workforce," said John Keogh, Chubb's president and COO. "They will join the approximately 2,000 Chubb employees already here."

Mayor Jim Kenney, Governor Tom Wolf and City Council President Darrell Clarke were at the event.

Chubb is one of the world's largest property and casualty insurance companies.