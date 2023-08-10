Watch CBS News
You can now use SNAP benefits to pay for groceries online with Instacart

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Instacart is now accepting food stamps in all 50 states. Customers can buy groceries online with SNAP benefits.

Instacart previously launched a pilot program in Alaska with Safeway stores and is now expanding to more than 10,000 stores across the country.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Services, more than 42 million people are enrolled in the SNAP program. 

