InnovAge offers all-inclusive care center that nurtures passions for seniors in Philadelphia

As we age, we continue to hold onto the essence of who we are: our talents or interests, and especially our independence. In the heart of North Philadelphia, you'll find a senior care center that takes the approach of "participant first."

InnovAge is more than a day care facility for seniors. It's an "all-inclusive care" facility with clinical individuals and holistic plans. Here, our loved ones can integrate into society yet return home to sleep in their beds.

InnovAge collectively cares for each participant through physical therapy, dentistry, podiatry, transportation, on-site triage, and a pharmacy. Furthermore, InnovAge's transportation is a door-to-door service. In addition to clinical care, InnovAge helps alleviate food insecurity, another challenge many seniors face, by providing meals at the center and meal plans.

What sets them apart is how they embody and nurture the interests of their participants — allowing them to thrive in their way. They help encourage each senior to become involved with their interests. They offer a range of activities, such as chair yoga, arts and crafts, gardening, and card games. They provide entertainment, including Elvis impressions, to someone singing oldies. And for those who love to be pampered, there are salon appointments for hair and nails, too.

But the truth is, it's not always easy choosing a place of care for our loved ones. As the role reversal begins within our families, we quickly become their primary coordinators of care while still meeting the expectations of our own lives. However, there's an option to help relieve that responsibility and connect with our family members in a new way.

When you walk into InnovAge, you are met with welcoming smiles, loving staff and a warm environment. Simply watching the current participants enjoying time together makes it easy to feel as though the senior in your life would be well cared for during their day.

Rest assured, their daily medical needs, as well as their mental and emotional needs, are met. Innovage is a place that provides comfort knowing your loved one is cared for in every aspect of their health while keeping their dignity intact.

InnovAge is always open for enrollment. Staff can help you evaluate your options, see if you're eligible for the program, and share how the program can fit your particular health care needs. To learn more, visit InnovAge.com.