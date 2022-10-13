Inflammatory breast cancer brings higher risk of disease spreading to brain, new research says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New research finds people with a particular type of breast cancer face a higher risk of disease spreading to their brain. Inflammatory breast cancer is a rare and often aggressive type of cancer that only accounts for about 1% to 5% of all breast cancers in the United States, and it's frequently diagnosed after it has already spread.

The study, from the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, found that 18% of patients with Stage 3 disease had cancer spread to their brain after five years and the risk was even higher for those with Stage 4 breast cancer.

Researchers believe the study highlights the need for using brain imaging in high-risk patients.

Unlike other types of breast cancer, inflammatory breast cancer starts with certain skin conditions and not with a lump. It may also not show up on a mammogram, making it challenging to diagnose.

A new survey from the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center shows most women aren't aware of the unusual symptoms.

The survey of 1,100 women finds that 78% know a lump in the breast is a sign of breast cancer, but less than half would say redness, pitting and thickening of the breast are possible symptoms.

Only 34% knew one breast feeling warmer or heavier than the other was a sign.

Researchers say it's critical to look for these changes and women should talk to their doctor if she notices a difference. That's because some 50% of inflammatory breast cancers are diagnosed as Stage 4 disease.

Inflammatory breast cancers tend to occur in younger women and women who are overweight or obese.

According to the American Cancer Society, Black women are more likely to develop these cancers than White women.