Indoor pickleball court opens at former Burlington at Shore Mall

Pickleball could be coming to your local mall, replacing shuttered stores!

An indoor facility just opened at a former Burlington storefront at Harbor Square, which was formally Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township.

It's a win-win for mall owners and pickleball players, especially as Bed Bath and Beyond is closing hundreds of stores.

Malls are now turning to a wider range of tenants and activities to fill vacant spaces, and pickleball has America's fastest-growing sport.