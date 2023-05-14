Watch CBS News
Indoor pickleball court opens at former Burlington at Shore Mall

By Danielle Elllis

/ CBS Philadelphia

Pickleball could be coming to your local mall, replacing shuttered stores!

An indoor facility just opened at a former Burlington storefront at Harbor Square, which was formally Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township.

It's a win-win for mall owners and pickleball players, especially as Bed Bath and Beyond is closing hundreds of stores.

Malls are now turning to a wider range of tenants and activities to fill vacant spaces, and pickleball has America's fastest-growing sport.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 7:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

