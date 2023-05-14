Indoor pickleball court opens at former Burlington at Shore Mall
Pickleball could be coming to your local mall, replacing shuttered stores!
An indoor facility just opened at a former Burlington storefront at Harbor Square, which was formally Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township.
RELATED: Pickleball injuries growing as sport's popularity rises
It's a win-win for mall owners and pickleball players, especially as Bed Bath and Beyond is closing hundreds of stores.
Malls are now turning to a wider range of tenants and activities to fill vacant spaces, and pickleball has America's fastest-growing sport.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.