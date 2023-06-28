Watch CBS News
Independence National Historical Park celebrates 75 years

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia is celebrating 75 years Wednesday.

On June 28, 1948, Congress authorized the creation of the park, which includes the Liberty Bell Center, Independence Hall and several other historic sites.

Park rangers posed for a photo outside the renovated "second bank" between 4th and 5th on Chestnut Streets. "The second bank" reopens to the public Friday. 

