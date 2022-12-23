Increased risk for heart attack during holidays, doctors say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This holiday season of giving also brings an increased risk of death. There are more heart attack deaths on Christmas day than any other day of the year.

It's a combination of over-indulgence, cold weather, stress, and most importantly, people are reluctant to go to the hospital on a holiday.

It all adds up to a 40% spike in heart attacks between Christmas and New Year's.

Heart attacks are the leading cause of death in the U.S. and during the winter holidays, those fatalities increase.

In fact, more cardiac deaths happen on Dec. 25 than on any other day of the year, followed by Dec. 26 then Jan. 1, according to a study in the Journal Circulation.

"People are reluctant to go to the hospital during the holiday, right? And so if they have these symptoms, they don't want to ruin the party," Dr. William Gray from Main Line Health said. "They don't want to go to spend a holiday in the hospital. And unfortunately, that can lead to unintended consequences like death."

Dr. Gray says cold weather can restrict blood flow and increase the odds of heart attacks. On top of that, holiday foods also up the risk.

"Salty meals, you know, ham and lots of other things on the table can cause us to take in more salt. And that raises the volume of our blood and that causes the heart to work harder," Dr. Gray said.

And the holidays can be busy and stressful, routines are disrupted and people often eat and drink more.

At the same time, they exercise and relax less.

"We know that stress does raise adrenaline levels and for that reason, that the heart may have to work a little harder," Dr. Gray said.

Signs of a heart attack include:

nausea or vomiting

jaw, neck, or back pain

squeezing chest pressure or pain

shortness of breath.

Women may feel faint, or pain in the upper abdomen, indigestion or extreme fatigue.

"If they have any symptomatology, you know, understandably they don't want to come to the hospital but it's the best place for them," Dr. Gray said.

And doctors say too much alcohol can cause a-fib - a rapid and chaotic heart rhythm, a situation often called holiday heart.