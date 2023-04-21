Increased police presence at Pa.'s William Tennent High School

More police at Centennial School District schools after threat

WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) -- More police will be on hand at all schools in the Centennial School District Friday, because a potential threat was called in to William Tennent High School.

While police are investigating the threat, Warminster and Upper Southampton police will have an increased presence at the schools out of an abundance of caution.

Officers are also encouraging anyone with information to leave information using the Safe2Say system.