Temporary Protected Status policy extended by Biden

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Biden administration announces extension of the Temporary Protected Status Policy
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – Hundreds of thousands of immigrants will now be able to legally stay within the U.S. until at least the summer of 2024. This is through an extension of the Temporary Protected Status Policy.

The Biden administration announced the extension on Thursday.

It secures deportation protections and work permits for more than 300,000 immigrants from Central America and South Asia, as well as certain Haitian and Sudanese immigrants.

The extension preempts a court decision that could have led to their legal status expiring next year.

First published on November 13, 2022 / 11:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

