Idaho murders trial: Bryan Kohberger's attorneys want cameras banned from courtroom

MOSCOW, Idaho (CNN) -- Bryan Kohberger's attorneys filed a motion Thursday asking that cameras be banned from the courtroom for the rest of the case, including the trial.

Kohberger is accused of brutally killing four University of Idaho students.

The judge had ordered that camera shots not be focused exclusively on Kohberger, or on any paper or notes on the defense table, however, the defense attorneys said that's not being followed.

They said photos, paired with what it called "blatantly sensationalistic and prejudicial headlines and content," can gradually poison the potential jury pool before the trial starts.

The motion said since the media violated the terms, cameras should be expelled from the courtroom.

