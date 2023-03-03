Iconic world flags return to Philadelphia's Ben Franklin Parkway
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The iconic flags have started to go back up along the city's Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Some of the new flags were put up overnight.
The City announced back in November that it would replace all existing flags because they had become worn and tattered due to the weather.
The City says it aims to replace the flags semi-annually.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.