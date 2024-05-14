I-95 in Chester, Pennsylvania, reopens after heavy police activity

Portion of I-95 closed due to heavy police presence in Chester, Pennsylvania

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) - All lanes of I-95 between Exit 4 in the area of the Commodore Barry Bridge and Exit 6 have reopened after a heavy police presence near Kerlin Street in Chester, Delaware County, closed the highway Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 3 was live over the residential neighborhood and saw a red car littered with bullet holes.

A black SUV was also seen overturned.

Chopper 3 also showed heavily armed police officers on the scene. Police from Wilmington, Delaware, the City of Chester and Pennsylvania State Police were seen on scene.

Police have yet to provide more information on what led to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.