Watch CBS News
Local News

I-95 in Chester, Pennsylvania, reopens after heavy police activity

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Portion of I-95 closed due to heavy police presence in Chester, Pennsylvania
Portion of I-95 closed due to heavy police presence in Chester, Pennsylvania 02:36

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) - All lanes of I-95 between Exit 4 in the area of the Commodore Barry Bridge and Exit 6 have reopened after a heavy police presence near Kerlin Street in Chester, Delaware County, closed the highway Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 3 was live over the residential neighborhood and saw a red car littered with bullet holes.

lns-chopper-wilmington-carjacking-051424-frame-58583.jpg

A black SUV was also seen overturned.

lns-chopper-wilmington-carjacking-051424-frame-56635.jpg

Chopper 3 also showed heavily armed police officers on the scene. Police from Wilmington, Delaware, the City of Chester and Pennsylvania State Police were seen on scene.

Police have yet to provide more information on what led to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tom Dougherty

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS News Philadelphia, Tom covered the NHL and college sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He covers breaking news and sports.

First published on May 14, 2024 / 12:59 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.