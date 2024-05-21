Part of I-76 in Philadelphia closed after brush fire on railroad tracks

Crash damages Trenton firehouse; Drexel returning to normal operations amid protest | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A brush fire on railroad tracks has closed part of Interstate 76 in Philadelphia, the city said Tuesday.

The city said I-76 eastbound between Exit 342 Girard Avenue and the Philadelphia Zoo and Exit 343 Spring Garden Street is closed.

SEPTA said there were reports of a fire near Penn Medicine Station, but the blaze isn't impacting operations on the railroad.

ReadyPhiladelphia, part of the city's Office of Emergency Management, said drivers should expect delays and consider alternative routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.