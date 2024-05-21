Watch CBS News
Local News

Part of I-76 in Philadelphia closed after brush fire on railroad tracks

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Crash damages Trenton firehouse; Drexel returning to normal operations amid protest | Digital Brief
Crash damages Trenton firehouse; Drexel returning to normal operations amid protest | Digital Brief 02:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A brush fire on railroad tracks has closed part of Interstate 76 in Philadelphia, the city said Tuesday.

The city said I-76 eastbound between Exit 342 Girard Avenue and the Philadelphia Zoo and Exit 343 Spring Garden Street is closed.

SEPTA said there were reports of a fire near Penn Medicine Station, but the blaze isn't impacting operations on the railroad.

ReadyPhiladelphia, part of the city's Office of Emergency Management, said drivers should expect delays and consider alternative routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tom Dougherty

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS News Philadelphia, Tom covered the NHL and college sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He covers breaking news and sports.

First published on May 21, 2024 / 3:12 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.