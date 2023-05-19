'I am completely ok'; T.J. Watt posts viral video of himself falling into swimming pool

T.J. Watt shares viral video of pool mishap T.J. Watt shares viral video of pool mishap 00:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A viral video shared on social media by T.J. Watt is reminding Steelers fans that he is, after all, human.

The video, which has been viewed on Twitter more than 3 million times, shows Watt cleaning his swimming pool.

While cleaning the pool, Watt suddenly fell into the water.

Warning.. The activity in this video may be dangerous… don’t try at home.. (I am completely ok 😂) pic.twitter.com/IiXt5xQmsh — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) May 18, 2023

"Don't try this at home," Watt said.

After falling into the water, Watt tossed his phone out of the pool and his dog got up to make sure he was okay.

Watt made sure to ease the minds of Steeler nation by telling everyone he's completely fine.