Wrong-Way Crash On I-95 Access Ramp In Philadelphia Leaves 1 Person Dead, 6 Others Injured: Police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A traffic nightmare happened on Interstate-95 in Philadelphia on Saturday night. One person is dead and at least six people are injured after a violent crash that shut down the southbound lanes at Academy Road in East Torresdale for some time.

Chopper 3 was over the scene and vehicles were smashed under the overpass.

Police tell CBS3 two vehicles were going the wrong way on an access ramp near Frankford Avenue and Academy Road when they crashed into another car that was going in the correct direction.

One of the six injured is a child in critical condition at St. Christopher's Hospital.

The ramp has since been reopened.

First published on August 6, 2022 / 9:42 PM

