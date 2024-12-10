I-95 South closed in Philadelphia after pedestrian struck, officials say
A pedestrian was struck on I-95 South in Philadelphia Tuesday night, Pennsylvania State Police said.
The southbound lanes of I-95 are closed between the I-676 East and Market Street exits because of the accident, the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management posted on social media Tuesday night.
Drivers should consider alternate routes and allow for extra travel time, the office said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.