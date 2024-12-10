I-95 South closed in Philadelphia after pedestrian struck, officials say

University of Pennsylvania graduate arrested in murder of United Healthcare CEO | Digital Brief

A pedestrian was struck on I-95 South in Philadelphia Tuesday night, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The southbound lanes of I-95 are closed between the I-676 East and Market Street exits because of the accident, the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management posted on social media Tuesday night.

Drivers should consider alternate routes and allow for extra travel time, the office said.

I-95 Southbound is closed between 676 E and Market St exits due to a motor vehicle accident. Motorist should consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.



This is a developing story and will be updated.