Lane closures scheduled on I-95 Sunday night into Monday due to bridge repairs

There will be several lane restrictions on I-95 in Philadelphia due to bridge repairs Sunday night, PennDOT says.

The agency says the right two lanes and shoulder will be closed on northbound I-95 between Washington Avenue and Christian Street, just north of the Columbus Boulevard and Washington Avenue Interchange (Exit 20).

The closures are scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

This comes as AAA predicts a record number of Americans are set to hit the roads ahead of the Christmas holiday. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur.