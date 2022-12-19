Watch CBS News
Local News

I-95 northbound reopens after closure due to crash, fire

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Dec. 19, 2022 (AM)
Digital Brief: Dec. 19, 2022 (AM) 02:33

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A multi-vehicle car fire on I-95 closed all lanes between the exits of Walt Whitman Bridge/Packer Avenue and Columbus Boulevard/Washington Avenue early Monday morning. All lanes have since been reopened.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m.

The fire has since been placed under control.

Around 4:30 a.m., additional crews were called to the scene due to a hazmat situation. There were reports of a fuel spill that needed to be cleaned up.

Around 7 a.m., a tow truck arrived and cleared the highway.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 5:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.