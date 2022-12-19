I-95 northbound reopens after closure due to crash, fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A multi-vehicle car fire on I-95 closed all lanes between the exits of Walt Whitman Bridge/Packer Avenue and Columbus Boulevard/Washington Avenue early Monday morning. All lanes have since been reopened.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m.

TRUCK FIRE on I-95 North has all lanes CLOSED between the Walt Whitman & Columbus Blvd. All traffic is forced off at the Walt Whitman/I-76 exit. If you are heading North take Broad, Columbus or I-76. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Yu8wG1Cv0C — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) December 19, 2022

The fire has since been placed under control.

Around 4:30 a.m., additional crews were called to the scene due to a hazmat situation. There were reports of a fuel spill that needed to be cleaned up.

Around 7 a.m., a tow truck arrived and cleared the highway.