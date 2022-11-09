Watch CBS News
Local News

I-95 Northbound lanes backed up due to crash in Philadelphia

By Chandler Lutz

/ CBS Philadelphia

Major delays along I-95 Northbound headed into Philadelphia
Major delays along I-95 Northbound headed into Philadelphia 00:51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We have a traffic alert for commuters Wednesday morning. CBS3 traffic reporter Chandler Lutz is following a serious crash on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 just before Broad Street. 

The crash involved a SEPTA bus and happened around 4 a.m. 

Traffic cameras show the Platt Bridge is now stacked since the Girard Point Bridge is backed up. 

Major delays are reported if you are traveling into Center City due to the crash. They begin around the Philadelphia International Airport. 

Lanes were temporarily blocked, reopened and at last check, just one lane was getting by. 

No further information is available at this time. 

Chandler Lutz
chandler-lutz-web-headshot-620x349-oct-2018.jpg

Chandler Lutz has always had a passion for storytelling and learning about others. Her career started at a young age in entertainment. Recording her first album at 16 years old, co-starring in independent films and hosting nationwide charity events. It wasn't until college that Chandler found broadcasting journalism and her love for a different camera lens that allowed her to be herself.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 7:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.