I-95 Northbound lanes backed up due to crash in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We have a traffic alert for commuters Wednesday morning. CBS3 traffic reporter Chandler Lutz is following a serious crash on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 just before Broad Street.

The crash involved a SEPTA bus and happened around 4 a.m.

I-95 NB remains a mess for a crash before Broad St. Girard Point Bridge is a parking lot. Delays are back to PHL and the travel time from DE to Broad is over 80 minutes. Allow extra time, take Platt over into CC but expect delays there too. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/QiSOeNbNw9 — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) November 9, 2022

Traffic cameras show the Platt Bridge is now stacked since the Girard Point Bridge is backed up.

Major delays are reported if you are traveling into Center City due to the crash. They begin around the Philadelphia International Airport.

Lanes were temporarily blocked, reopened and at last check, just one lane was getting by.

No further information is available at this time.