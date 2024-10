Police chase, crash in Northeast Philadelphia slow traffic on I-95 North

Traffic is moving slowly on I-95 North in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon after a police chase led to a crash.

One lane is closed near the Academy Road exit on the northbound side of the highway.

Police were pursuing a black SUV before it crashed and came to rest on the side of I-95, according to police. It's not clear what led to the chase or the crash.

Chopper 3 was over the scene Wednesday around 5:15 p.m.

