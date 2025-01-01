Watch CBS News
I-95 SB reopens in Delaware after crash injures 2 paramedics

By Joe Brandt, Kim Hudson

I-95 southbound has reopened Wednesday morning after a crash that injured two New Castle County paramedics, authorities said.

The crash happened at Exit 5C. The closure was reported just before 4 a.m., according to the Delaware Department of Transportation. Drivers were urged to avoid the highway and expect delays.

The crash involved a New Castle County paramedic unit, the county's Emergency Medical Services Division said in a news release.

Two personnel were injured but are in stable condition.

It's not clear if anyone else was injured.

Nearby, I-495 southbound was closed at Route 13 due to a crash. The closure was reported just after 5 a.m.

Both highways were back open around 9:30 a.m., New Castle County police said on social media. 

