I-95 near at Pennsylvania, Delaware state line reopened after closed due to police activity

By Danielle Ellis

/ CBS Philadelphia

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Interested 95 near the Delaware and Pennsylvania state line was temporarily closed Sunday morning, according to Delaware State Police. It has since been reopened

The closure was in the area of Harvey Road in Wilmington with "increased police activity," according to a DSP tweet at 8:44 a.m.

State police said the road was reopened as of 9:30 a.m. 

Police did not release any information as to what prompted the closure.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

First published on July 9, 2023 / 9:19 AM

