Pennsylvania State Trooper injured in hit-and-run on I-95 in Chester; highway reopens

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A Pennsylvania State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run on Interstate 95 southbound in Chester while investigating a crash on the right shoulder of the highway, authorities said Sunday.

The incident happened at around 3:45 p.m.

Police said the trooper was waiting for a tow to arrive for two vehicles involved in the crash when another vehicle struck the trooper's driver's side door while he was inside. The trooper was taken to Riddle Hospital with minor injuries and released, police said.

A woman was taken to Crozer Hospital with moderate injuries, according to police.

The vehicle that struck the state trooper fled southbound on I-95, authorities said.

The highway was closed for a period of time, but has since reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at the Media Barracks at 484-840-1000.

The incident is under investigation.