I-76 West in Philadelphia reopening after crash: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Interstate 76 westbound in Philadelphia is reopening after a crash closed part of the highway Friday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police said the highway was reopening after the crash. Further details on the crash, including the cause, number of vehicles involved and condition of anyone injured were not immediately available.

All westbound lanes on I-76 were closed around 2 a.m. between the Vine Street Expressway and Girard Avenue.

The crash backed up the Vine Street Expressway and it will take some time for this traffic to clear out.

For alternate routes, you could take Broad Street, or take Kelly Drive up to the Girard Avenue exit and get back on I-76 after the crash. Or if you're traveling to Montgomery County, consider taking I-95 or the Blue Route.

September 15, 2023

