Crash scene blocks I-76 westbound in Philadelphia; 2 people taken to hospital, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A part of I-76 was blocked Saturday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.
First responders were on the scene before 4 a.m. Saturday on I-76 westbound at University Avenue.
The westbound lanes are closed from there up to South Street, the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said.
Pennsylvania State Police said two people were transported to hospitals after the crash. We've requested more information on their conditions.