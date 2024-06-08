Crash scene blocks I-76 westbound in Philadelphia; 2 people taken to hospital, police say

2 people hospitalized after crash on I-76 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A part of I-76 was blocked Saturday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

First responders were on the scene before 4 a.m. Saturday on I-76 westbound at University Avenue.

The westbound lanes are closed from there up to South Street, the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said.

I-76 WB is closed between University Ave. to South St. due to Multi-Vehicle Accident. Motorist should consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time. Traffic information can be found at https://t.co/L4k64xbaqy. — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) June 8, 2024

Pennsylvania State Police said two people were transported to hospitals after the crash. We've requested more information on their conditions.