I-676 westbound reopens after major crash in Philadelphia

By Joe Brandt, Chandler Lutz

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- All westbound lanes of I-676 in Philadelphia have reopened after a major crash, according to the city and police.

The closure in the westbound lanes extended from the Broad Street exit up to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway exit.

Pennsylvania State Police vehicles block off I-676 westbound in Philadelphia after a major crash early in the morning on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. CBS News Philadelphia

Though traffic is now getting by, delays are still possible. Earlier Wednesday there was a large backup caused by drivers exiting I-95 onto I-676 westbound.

Traffic on the eastbound side was not impacted.

We're working to get more information on what caused the crash and the conditions of any victims.

First published on May 15, 2024 / 5:50 AM EDT

