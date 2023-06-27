2 dead after truck hits tractor on I-495 in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Two men not wearing seatbelts were killed Monday when a pickup truck hit a tractor on I-495, closing the highway for about four hours.

Before 5 p.m., a 2002 Ford Ranger was on I-495's southbound side and the driver attempted to pass a 2007 Kenworth Tractor, Delaware State Police said in a statement.

As they approached the 12th Street overpass, the Ranger hit the tractor. The pickup truck then spun out onto the shoulder and hit the concrete embankment under the overpass, before flipping onto the grass shoulder.

Police say the truck rolled for about 150 feet.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were not wearing seatbelts and were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were a 45-year-old man and a 52-year-old man from Wilmington.

The tractor driver, a man from Spring City, Pennsylvania, was not hurt.

Delaware State Police are asking for anyone who witnesses the crash to reach out.