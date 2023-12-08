Man fatally hit by tractor-trailer on I-476 in Montgomery County, state police say

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A man was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 476 while checking on an unsecured load in his utility truck Friday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The crash closed part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Quakertown exits in Montgomery County, but all lanes reopened shortly before noon.

State police said a utility truck pulled over to the right shoulder of I-476 near mile marker 36.4 south to check on a possible unsecured load. The passenger got out of the truck and went to the back.

According to state police, a tractor-trailer going south in the right lane crashed into the utility truck and drifted into the man, killing him.

The driver of the tractor-trailer truck was distracted and failed to notice the utility truck, state police said. It's unclear what the driver was distracted by.

The identity of the man killed was not released.