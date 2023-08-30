Hurricane Idalia: New Jersey, Pennsylvania sending volunteers to help recovery efforts

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Florida residents will not be alone as they face the effects of Hurricane Idalia. Local volunteers from New Jersey and Pennsylvania are answering the call to help recovery efforts.

While Philadelphia may be a thousand miles away, it's not unusual for crews in the area to heed the call for help.

That's what's happening as the American Red Cross and state search and rescue crews travel to where the storm is happening.

As people in the Tampa region prepare for the storm, the American Red Cross New Jersey Region and Urban Search and Rescue crews from New Jersey and Pennsylvania are sending help immediately.

The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management posted on X, the social media website once known as Twitter, photos of New Jersey Task Force 1.

NJ-TF1 is on the road! We received orders from FEMA to deploy our Type 3 Team (45 personnel and 16 vehicles) to Columbia, South Carolina ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.



As always we appreciate the support and will keep you posted!#ReadyNJ #NJTF1 #Idalia pic.twitter.com/8xnvSyjR8w — NJOEM🇺🇸 (@ReadyNJ) August 29, 2023

Pennsylvania Task Force 1 is also getting into position.

Each team has about 45 people.

The New Jersey Task Force 1 program manager said they're ready for everything, from high wind damage to flash flooding.

"We traveled last night. We got down here about 8 o'clock this morning," NJ-TF1 program manager Kevin Morrissey said. "And we're at the South Carolina State Fire Academy and we're staging. We're just waiting for FEMA's next move for us."

"Honestly, we hope this is a nothing storm and we just get to turn around and come home," PA-TF1 program manager Ken Pagurek said.