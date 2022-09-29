Local Red Cross volunteers could be in Florida for months helping with devastation from Ian

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In the wake of the devastation from Ian, many Floridians need help. The Red Cross is moving volunteers from all over the country, and that includes people from the Philly area.

A Red Cross spokesperson says the need in Florida right now is urgent as they start to see more of Ian's destruction.

They are sending more volunteers and are prepared to send as many as possible.

CBS3 has been told three volunteers from the American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania were sent to help run shelters. One volunteer is heading to Miami Thursday afternoon while another is expected to fly out in the evening.

He says volunteers in Orlando say it was a very bumpy night where they experienced a lot of street flooding but they are safe and anxious.

CBS3 spoke with the CEO Thursday who says these next couple of weeks will be some of the darkest some people have ever seen.

"I've spoke to several of the volunteers and 'it's horrific' is what I'm hearing from them," Guy Triano, the CEO of Southeastern Pennsylvania Red Cross, said. "Right now, they're still all hunkering down to be safe. In parts of the area where Ian has now cleared, they're starting to go out there and do damage assessment – going house-to-house to see where the need is to assess the damage. Last night alone, we sheltered 30,000 people just in the state of Florida and we'll be there to help and assist throughout."

The Red Cross says they are currently helping with evacuation centers but will help with supplies and other needs as the weather clears.

They expect to be there for weeks, even months.

If you would like to donate to the Red Cross' relief efforts, click here.