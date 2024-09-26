As Hurricane Helene moves toward Florida, Philadelphia International feels its effects

Hurricane Helene is more than 1,000 miles from Philadelphia, but the storm is certainly making an impact at the airport.

"We've been keeping track of it but we're trying to stay calm," Thomas Torres from Northeast Philadelphia said. He is flying Thursday to Orlando with his cousin.

The two plan to drive to Tampa over the weekend for the Eagles-Buccaneers game.

"It's going to be my first Eagles game, so go Birds all the way. I ain't letting no hurricane stop me," said Jayden Negroni, who is traveling with Torres.

It's not stopping a New Jersey mother-daughter duo headed to the Sunshine State on the same flight. They're spending the next eight days in Disney World.

"[I was] nervous. Nervous that the flight wasn't going to take off," Lori Stefan said. The flight was on time as they walked up to security.

Travelers still kept an eye on the boards. By 4:15 p.m., FlightAware showed Philadelphia International had more than 100 delays and 30 cancellations.

"I'm just hoping we can fly out. As long as we leave, that means it's good enough to land and hopefully it's not bad because I have a lot of driving," Michael Ferguson said. He was in Philly for work and is heading home to Florida.

Down in baggage claim, many travelers coming off of a flight from Orlando were happy to be out of Helene's path.

"It started raining a little bit when we were leaving but we just missed the storm. It was coming right after us so we lucked out a little bit," Matthew Iannandrea, who was on the flight, said.

Fellow passenger Dexter Brown added: "The calm before the storm. I think the wind might be picking up right now and I think there was a little rain."

What happens next is anyone's guess. Brown is hoping his house in Orlando will survive the storm.

"It's not supposed to hit us, so hopefully it doesn't go off course," Brown said. "Yesterday I was getting sandbags."