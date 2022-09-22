Puerto Rico resident that lived in Philly helping those impacted by Hurricane Fiona

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Many people in the Philadelphia area, especially those with ties to Puerto Rico, are looking for ways to help the Hurricane victims.

So many people in our community have loved ones in Puerto Rico. They tell CBS3 it's difficult to watch what these people are going through. We've been in touch with one family in Puerto Rico who says if you want to help, reach out to grass root organizations or churches like the Church of the Crucifixion that understand the people of the island and where the need is the greatest.

Madeline Negron, walked us through the aftermath and destruction of Hurricane Fiona.

"We had 450 plantains trees, which now are one," Negron said. "We have over 250 breadfruit trees. We were just getting ready to set up our chicken coop."

Negron moved from Philadelphia back to her home, Puerto Rico, after serving with a missionary group during Hurricane Maria. Her missionary efforts continued by developing a farm that would feed the island, a trade she learned from her father.

"Spend that time together and learn about agriculture," Negron said. "When you want a mango, when you want a banana, if you find a pineapple. I wanted my kids to understand what that was."

Unfortunately for now, mother nature had other plans.

"Maria came in, she came in, did her damage and left where Fiona where it was nonstop rain for three days," Negron said.

The hurricane left many people once again without basic services and destroyed Puerto Rico's electrical grid, which never was fully restored after Maria.

"I have no power, we have no water, some of the roads are still closed," Negron said. "A lot of people are asking for mattresses and cots."

While the storm has moved on, Negron is taking whatever food is left on her farm and delivering it to those areas that are hard to reach. And it'll be a while before she returns back to Philadelphia.

"I am where I need to be," Negron said.

CBS3's Wakisha Bailey: "Would you do it all over again?"

Negron: "Absolutely, I wouldn't even think twice."

That's the spirit of the people of Puerto Rico – resilience.