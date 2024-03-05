Woman found unresponsive by boyfriend at home in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A death investigation is underway after police said a woman was found unresponsive by her boyfriend at a home in North Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the home on the 700 block of West Annsbury Street where they found a 46-year-old woman unresponsive in the front bedroom at around 2:10 p.m.

The woman was later pronounced dead at 2:40 p.m. by medics, police said.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.