Hunting Park McDonald's shooting surveillance video released

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia McDonald's boarded up after shooting
Philadelphia McDonald's boarded up after shooting 00:15

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Newly released surveillance video shows a shooting that took place at a Hunting Park McDonald's on Broad Street. The shooting happened on Feb. 15. 

The footage shows a man and a woman pulling up to the McDonald's in a red pickup truck. 

An argument then broke out, which ended with the man and woman driving off in the truck. The woman then gets out of the car and shoots at a group of men on the 4200 block of Carlisle Street. 

Shooting Incident 4200 N Carlisle St DC 23 39 008189 by PhiladelphiaPolice on YouTube

Police have provided physical descriptions of the man and woman with hopes the public will be able to help identify the two.  The woman is described with a heavy-set build, last seen wearing a black coat, black sweatpants with white stripes, and black sneakers. The man was also wearing a black coat, pants, with gray sneakers. 

The red pickup truck the two were driving had a missing front hubcap located on the passenger side.

Police ask that if you see these suspects, do not approach them and instead call 911 immediately. 

First published on February 21, 2023 / 10:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

