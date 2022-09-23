Watch CBS News
Hundreds of thousands expected to attend annual Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- About 200,000 people are expected to visit North Wildwood for the city's annual Irish Fall Festival. The three-day event, which began Friday, stretches several blocks along New Jersey Avenue.

It's considered the largest Irish festival on the East Coast.

"The people; the vendors; they're so many people," Barbara Miller, who's from North Wilmington said. "The food, the weather, everybody has a great time. The partying and getting your Irish on."

Mayor Patrick Rosenello said millions of dollars will be flowing into the city, which he compared to a bonus July 4th weekend.

Some of that money will be going to good causes.

Vendor Shaun Hatton said a large amount of the money they make from selling food and drinks will go to Wildwood Catholic Academy.

"You got to have a little bit of fun," Hatton said. "Making money for the right reasons is always a good reason to be out here too."

For more information on the festival, click here.

