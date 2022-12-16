Missing woman may be buried in Northeast Philly basement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Investigators found human remains in the basement of a home in Northeast Philadelphia. Sources tell CBS Philadelphia detectives got a tip that a woman who's been missing for eight years may be buried under layers of concrete.

Police have been in the 5200 block of Burton Street for days.

Investigators have been on the location since Tuesday. On Friday, the captain of the homicide division was on the scene as well.

"It's just disgusting. It scares me. It's like I knew these people," Gloria, a neighbor, said.

Crime scene investigators are back in the Wissinoming section of the city.

Homicide detectives have been at the home for days after police received a tip that a woman who has been missing for years may be buried in the basement.

"It's crazy because, right now, we all live here and we don't know who's who," Elizabeth Padilla said. "You could be living next to criminals that you don't know."

On Friday, a hose was seen coming out of the home's basement window. Sources say flooding from the rain has slowed down the search.

Investigators say they found a hoarding situation.

Neighbors say the home was filled with trash.

"All this kind of garbage coming out of that house," Padilla said.

"Trash, three dumpsters of it, they took out of here. The house was piled with trash. I didn't know they were living that way," Gloria said.

The Department of Licenses and Inspections is also on the scene to ensure the home is secure before investigators started digging up the concrete.

Neighbors have been horrified watching this unfold next to their homes for days as many questions remain unanswered.

"I'm really concerned about this," Gloria said. "It bothers me because it's my next-door neighbor. I mean you don't know what happens behind closed doors."

Neighbors tell CBS Philadelphia to add to the mystery they haven't seen the people that were living in the home for several days.